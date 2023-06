HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga‘s concert film for The Chromatica Ball Tour is well on its way. Gaga confirmed the news herself via Instagram as she gave fans an in-depth explanation of what she has recently been working on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

We can’t wait to see it!