The Chiefs Have Fun with A Taylor Travis Rom-Com Spoof

January 12, 2024 9:15AM EST
In honor of the postseason, the Kansas City Chiefs played off the bright spotlight the Taylor Swift Travis Kelce romance has brought on them with a Hallmark-style rom-com spoof! Well played Chiefs! Plenty of Taylor Easter Eggs too…

The couple are both up for People’s Choice Awards too!  She’s nominated in five categories: Concert Tour Of The Year, Movie Of The Year, Social Celebrity Of The Year, Female Artist Of The Year, and Pop Artist Of The Year. Kelce, meanwhile, got his first-ever People’s Choice nomination in the Athlete Of The Year category.

AND THIS IS EVEN BIGGER NEWS: Sources expect an ENGAGEMENT this summer!

Speaking of, Swifties have been dissecting Tay’s wardrobe choices as of late and seem to think she’s indicating “Reputation” will be her next rerelease!

