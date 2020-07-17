      Breaking News
The Cheesecake Factory Rescues 2020 With A Snickers Cheesecake!!!!

Jul 17, 2020 @ 6:00am

GET IN MY MOUTH RIGHT NOW!!!!!

The Cheesecake Factory is introducing a new Snickers Cheesecake!  And it’s got everything you’d expect in it: peanuts, caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate, but on a brownie crust. You can get this delicious mashup beginning July 30.

 

For each Snickers cheesecake ordered on July 30, The Cheesecake Factory will donate $1 to Feeding America. After that, 25 cents will go to Feeding America from July 31, 2020, to July 29, 2021.

So wait…YOU’RE TELLING ME I NEED TO EAT SNICKERS CHEESECAKE TO HELP FEED PEOPLE?!  THAN IT WOULD BE RUDE NOT TO!!!  LOL

 

