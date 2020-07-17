The Cheesecake Factory Rescues 2020 With A Snickers Cheesecake!!!!
GET IN MY MOUTH RIGHT NOW!!!!!
The Cheesecake Factory is introducing a new Snickers Cheesecake! And it’s got everything you’d expect in it: peanuts, caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate, but on a brownie crust. You can get this delicious mashup beginning July 30.
For each Snickers cheesecake ordered on July 30, The Cheesecake Factory will donate $1 to Feeding America. After that, 25 cents will go to Feeding America from July 31, 2020, to July 29, 2021.
So wait…YOU’RE TELLING ME I NEED TO EAT SNICKERS CHEESECAKE TO HELP FEED PEOPLE?! THAN IT WOULD BE RUDE NOT TO!!! LOL
MORE HERE