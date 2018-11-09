‘The Champagne of Beers’ Will Come in Champagne Bottles for the Holiday Season

Whether you take the slogan literally or ironically, no one denies that Miller High Life owns its long-time slogan “The Champagne of Beers.”

But for 2018, the beer brand is looking to further assert the literal side of that catchphrase.

For the first time ever, High Life will be available nationwide in 750-milliliter champagne-style bottles for the holiday season.

Not a drill…I had at @SinkingShipIndy this weekend and felt like the classiest bitch in this Ross Dress for Less. @millerhighlife #champagneofbeers https://t.co/7sw9fGaro0 — gwensunkel (@GwenderWoman) November 9, 2018

I am so ringing in 2019 in the classiest way possible! With Miller High Life!