The Chainsmokers Will Perform In SPACE??

The Chainsmokers are set to perform 20 miles above Earth in a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a first-of-its-kind concert. The 2024 show will be organized by tech company World View. World View CEO Ryan Hartman says he chose The Chainsmokers for this inaugural flight event because his son is a big fan!
Grammy-winning DJ duo The Chainsmokers partner with space tourism company World View to perform a concert in #space in 2024.https://t.co/lsEN4fWjxl
— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 21, 2022
Grammy-winning DJ duo The Chainsmokers partner with space tourism company World View to perform a concert in #space in 2024.https://t.co/lsEN4fWjxl
— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 21, 2022
As for The Chainsmokers aka Drew Taggart and Alex Pall: “We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” “We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”
World View says the goal is make space travel more accessible, but flights are still going to be pricey at $50,000 and a $500 deposit.
MORE HERE