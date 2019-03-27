The Chainsmokers Will Be Releasing a New Album in 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Musicians Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers enjoy a unique experience at the Hilton and American Express event at the Conrad New York on January 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for American Express)

Surprise! There is a new Chainsmokers album on the horizon. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.

2 0 1 9 pic.twitter.com/NovuWsM4tY — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) March 26, 2019

The album, World War Joy will feature a song with Australian band, 5 Seconds of Summer. The “Who Do You Love” is already out for fans to check out, no other features have been announced but the album will be probably be released sooner rather than later.

The Chainsmokers announced their North American tour with 5 Seconds of Summer, which will start in September in Cincinnati, Ohio and wrap in December in Portland, Oregon.