The Chainsmokers Will Be Releasing a New Album in 2019

Surprise! There is a new Chainsmokers album on the horizon. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.
— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) March 26, 2019
The album, World War Joy will feature a song with Australian band, 5 Seconds of Summer. The “Who Do You Love” is already out for fans to check out, no other features have been announced but the album will be probably be released sooner rather than later.
The Chainsmokers announced their North American tour with 5 Seconds of Summer, which will start in September in Cincinnati, Ohio and wrap in December in Portland, Oregon.