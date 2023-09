LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: Recording artists Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of musical group The Chainsmokers attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, aka The Chainsmokers, had some fun with promoting their single “Summertime Friends” by recreating a 2019 Calvin Klein underwear ad starring Justin and Hailey Bieber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers)

So far, the Biebers haven’t reacted but we have to assume they approve LOL!