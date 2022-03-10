The Chainsmokers Confirm Their Album Is “Done”

The Chainsmokers gave fans an update about their forthcoming album while on the Sprout Podcast. Drew Taggart says although the album is complete, the date of its release is like “a moving target.” “I really hope that this summer is kind of the summer that really feels normal again, I feel like it will. So, it’d be great to have it out by then,” said Taggart. He went on to say he and Alex Pall want to release more than a couple of singles prior to the album. Fans will be surprised that Drew sings on all of the songs on the album. “My voice does sound very different on this album but it sounds the most like me I think, which is really exciting,” said Taggart.