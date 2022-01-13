      Weather Alert

The Chainsmokers Are Back?

Jan 13, 2022 @ 12:45pm

The Chainsmokers are mounting a comeback.  Remember they took a hiatus in 2020.

So now maybe you started seeing the memes.

And the videos.

We can confirm that new music is on the way from The Chainsmokers.

TAGS
The Chainsmokers
POPULAR POSTS
School Closings and Delays
Bob Saget Has Passed Away
Adele Day
New "Ozark" Season 4 Trailer
Britney Spears Bares All On Instagram Again
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On