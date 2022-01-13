The Chainsmokers Are Back?

The Chainsmokers are mounting a comeback. Remember they took a hiatus in 2020.
#TCS4 pic.twitter.com/CX1hp4crEe
— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 24, 2020
So now maybe you started seeing the memes.
Any 2 white guys could walk up to me and say “we’re the chainsmokers” and I’d believe them pic.twitter.com/cj3wSY0mSY
— Great British Memes (@GreatBritMemes) January 5, 2022
And the videos.
It’s crazy how much the pandemic changed people!
@TheChainsmokers #TCS4 pic.twitter.com/GMWS027bHn
— Manuel the Third (@ManuelTheThird) January 11, 2022
We can confirm that new music is on the way from The Chainsmokers.