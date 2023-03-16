99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Celebrities You Didn’t Know Flipped Houses

March 16, 2023 1:16PM EDT
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Miley Cyrus performs at the Sunset Marquis on February 08, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images)

The celebrities we know aren’t just making money for their work in the music and film industries. They’re also buying, flipping, and reselling houses. According to The Hollywood Reporter, these celebrities have made millions doing it:

  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
  • Ashley Tisdale
  • Ariana Grande
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Vanessa Hudgens

It’s likely that part of the excitement of buying a house from a celebrity is saying you bought their house!

 

