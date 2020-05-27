The Cast of “Splash” Reunites With Tom Hanks, Ron Howard, Daryl Hannah, and More

Josh Gad is being the real MVP lately with these massive “Reunited Apart” episodes! First The Goonies, then Back to the Future, and now Splash!
Thank you to @RealRonHoward @tomhanks @dhlovelife @BrianGrazer @VancityReynolds @ImagineEnt #LowellGanz and #BabalooMandel for this incredible episode of #ReunitedApart on behalf of @DigDeepH2O – https://t.co/q3tXSbvhQ0
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 26, 2020
