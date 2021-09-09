The Cast Of “Jackass” Racked Up BIG Medical Bills…Here’s How Much

Out of the whole “Jackass” crew…Johnny Knoxville racked up the highest medical bills. The team at Nova Legal Funding have put together an “Injury Rich List” for the crew for the dangerous stunts they’ve pulled off over the years. Johnny Knoxville coming in first place with a whopping $8.66m because of an alligator bite (costing $100,000), 16 concussions (totaling $4m) and a scalped head ($150,000). Knoxville’s priciest injury from from their latest movie “Jackass Forever” during a stunt involving a bull when Knoxville was knocked unconscious and suffered a brain hemorrhage. That cost $2.5 million alone.
McGhehey came in at second place with a total of $7.3m worth of damage, followed by Steve-O at $5.8m. Fourth, fifth and sixth places went to Dave England ($1.6m), Wee-man ($675,000) and Preston Lacey ($75,000) respectively. Most of the injuries were various broken limbs (including a shocking 3 broken necks and a broken back from McGhehey) with the research estimating that the total cost of injuries across the main cast of Jackass could sit somewhere between $24-38m.
Knoxville was in his late twenties when Jackass originally launched on MTV, and now Jackass Forever has been pushed back until February 4, 2022.
