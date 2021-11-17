      Weather Alert

The Cast Of Harry Potter Reunite For 20th Anniversary

Nov 16, 2021 @ 8:01pm

It’s officially happening! A 20th anniversary special featuring the cast of “Harry Potter” is coming to HBO Max on January 1, 2022, New Year’s Day.

According to the press release from Warner Bros., the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world”.

Fans can expect to see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, and several others in the special. Who is your favorite character from Harry Potter? Would you consider yourself a Harry Potter fanatic?

TAGS
20th Anniversary Daniel Radcliffe Emma Watson Gary Oldman Harry Potter HBO Max Ralph Fiennes Rupert Grint
POPULAR POSTS
Taylor Swift "All Too Well: The Short Film"
Missed Connections: Waxing and Water Aerobics
Sleigh All Day
Companies Celebrating Veterans With Deals
You Laugh You Lose: Cheap Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On