The Case Of The St. Matthews Cat Napper????

Jun 2, 2020 @ 9:56am
The big shaggy cat is very funny standing.shelter 12The big shaggy cat is very funny standing.shelter 3

Ben’s wife stumbled upon this saga in their neighborhood app and took some screenshots because WHAT IS HAPPENING? So it sounds like Samantha’s cat ran off…and this neighbor found her and nursed her back to health. But now she KNOWS it belongs to Samantha but ISN’T GIVING IT BACK????

 

Samantha’s 8-year-old just misses her pet!!  WHAT THE HECK IS HAPPENING???

#JusticeForSamanthasCat

TAGS
cat Kidnapping Neighborhood Samantha Sprowles St. Matthews
