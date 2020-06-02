The Case Of The St. Matthews Cat Napper????
Ben’s wife stumbled upon this saga in their neighborhood app and took some screenshots because WHAT IS HAPPENING? So it sounds like Samantha’s cat ran off…and this neighbor found her and nursed her back to health. But now she KNOWS it belongs to Samantha but ISN’T GIVING IT BACK????
Samantha’s 8-year-old just misses her pet!! WHAT THE HECK IS HAPPENING???
#JusticeForSamanthasCat