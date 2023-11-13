The Career Advice SZA Got From Beyoncé

Source: YouTube

Let’s throw it back to 2017 when SZA was getting recognition and GRAMMY nominations for her first album, Ctrl. At 1:23 in the video, SZA describes the career advice she got from Beyoncé:

She just told me to be consistent no matter what and, like, to fight through any kind of moment because people, like, try to take her off her game on stage or anything else. And you just have to fight through it.

It’s pretty clear that she has not given up. SZA has more GRAMMY nominations for 2024 than another other artist. She is up for 9 awards: