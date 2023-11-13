The Career Advice SZA Got From Beyoncé
November 13, 2023 11:17AM EST
Let’s throw it back to 2017 when SZA was getting recognition and GRAMMY nominations for her first album, Ctrl. At 1:23 in the video, SZA describes the career advice she got from Beyoncé:
She just told me to be consistent no matter what and, like, to fight through any kind of moment because people, like, try to take her off her game on stage or anything else. And you just have to fight through it.
It’s pretty clear that she has not given up. SZA has more GRAMMY nominations for 2024 than another other artist. She is up for 9 awards:
- Record of the Year (“Kill Bill”)
- Album of the Year (“SOS”)
- Song of the Year (“Kill Bill”)
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Ghost In The Machine” featuring Phoebe Bridgers)
- Best R&B Performance (“Kill Bill”)
- Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Love Language”)
- Best R&B Song (“Snooze”)
- Best Progressive R&B Album (“SOS”)
- Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Low”)
