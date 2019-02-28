The Cadbury Company Wants To Offer You Your Dream Job

The Cadbury Chocolate company has a job opportunity that good old Charlie Bucket would be champing at the bit for and they’ll pay you $14 an hour to do it!

Charlie Bucket is the main character in Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory. You may recall that he found a golden ticket, took his grandfather to the factory, they stole Fizzy Lifting Drinks and were nearly disqualified from owning the chocolate factory. Consider that when I hit you with this next bit of news.

The Cadbury Chocolate Company in Wokingham, England has an opening for a chocolate tester.

Here are the details of the job. They’ll pay you $14 an hour, 8 hours a day and 5 days a week. Your job will be to simply taste test chocolate all day. Chances are good you’re in the United States reading this so you should know that there appear to be no relocation expenses included in the job offer.

So, if you can afford to truck all your stuff over there and you have no peanut allergies, get your self a job with Cadbury!

