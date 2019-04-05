The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story; Have You Watched?

The Boy Band craze changed the music industry. NSYNC was my first love, first concert, with tickets I actually won from DJX as a kid. Backstreet Boys are still selling out arenas in 2019.

But apparently their beginnings were much darker than we realized based on a new documentary with the boy band members themselves telling what really happened. Have you watched?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Backstreet Boys World Tour You Can Now Buy Ben and Jerry’s Cookie Dough At the Grocery Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Release “Old Town Road” Remix A Giant Game of ‘Clue’ is Coming to Louisville May 18th Win Tickets to See The New Kids on The Block in Nashville! Indiana School Repurposes Leftover Food Into Take Home Meals For Kids In Need
Comments