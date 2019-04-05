The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story; Have You Watched?

The Boy Band craze changed the music industry. NSYNC was my first love, first concert, with tickets I actually won from DJX as a kid. Backstreet Boys are still selling out arenas in 2019.
But apparently their beginnings were much darker than we realized based on a new documentary with the boy band members themselves telling what really happened. Have you watched?
Lance Bass Hopes New Doc ‘The Boy Band Con’ Will Teach People to ‘Be a Skeptic in Everything We Do’ https://t.co/MYjE2dQPpX via @people
— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) March 30, 2019