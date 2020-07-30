      Breaking News
The Biebers Spotted In Chicago

Jul 30, 2020 @ 11:52am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Justin and Hailey Bieber are making their way across the country during the pandemic.

The latest stop was Chicago!  Paparazzi caught the Biebers heading into a recording studio where they met up with Chance the Rapper.

Justin posted a photo on Instagram of himself, Hailey and Chance masked up in a car heading somewhere.

 

With the big bro @chancetherapper

