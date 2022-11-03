99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Bieber Family Just Got Bigger

November 3, 2022 11:29AM EDT
Back in 2021, Justin Bieber mentioned wanting Hailey to “squish out a nugget.” When he said that, he was talking about having a baby. Is that how childbirth works exactly? Probs not… But we get it.

So are they expecting?! Also probs not. They do have a new puppy though!

Meet Piggy Lou!

 

Justin has said before that he’s essentially on Hailey’s time and when she’s ready to carry and birth a child, that’s when they’re become parents to ‘lil human babies. Until then, they are pawrents and that’s okay with them.

