The Bieber Family Just Got Bigger

Back in 2021, Justin Bieber mentioned wanting Hailey to “squish out a nugget.” When he said that, he was talking about having a baby. Is that how childbirth works exactly? Probs not… But we get it.

So are they expecting?! Also probs not. They do have a new puppy though!

Meet Piggy Lou!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin has said before that he’s essentially on Hailey’s time and when she’s ready to carry and birth a child, that’s when they’re become parents to ‘lil human babies. Until then, they are pawrents and that’s okay with them.