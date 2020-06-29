The Best & Worst Cities for Celebrating the 4th of July During the Pandemic
If you’re itching to find a Fourth of July celebration, you may need to go to Lexington. Lawn care service provider LawnStarter conducted an in-depth analysis of the best and worst cities to celebrate in. Spoiler alert: Lexington, KY made it to #2 on the list.
Here are the top and bottom 10 cities for celebrating 4th of July in 2020:
The best!
- Fort Wayne, IN
- Lexington, KY
- Jacksonville, FL
- Saint Paul, MN
- New York, NY
- Henderson, NV
- Atlanta, GA
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Madison, WI
- Washington, DC
And the worst?
91. Austin, TX
92. Lubbock, TX
93. Seattle, WA
94. Oklahoma City, OK
95. Tulsa, OK
96. Dallas, TX
97. Glendale, AZ
98. Garland, TX
99. Corpus Christi, TX
100. Laredo, TX
So how did they figure this out? Well, to determine the ranking, LawnStarter’s analysis compared the most populated 100 U.S. cities across 19 metrics, ranging from “number of 4th of July celebrations” to “allowance of consumer fireworks” to “public transportation options.”
So take that for what it’s worth. We just hope you have a happy and safe 4th!