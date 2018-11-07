The Best Deal Ever! Drink All the Wendy’s Frostys You Want for $2

The deal of the year is back once again for 2019!

Wendy’s is selling their $2 Frosty key tags which means you can get a FREE Jr. sized Frosty with any purchase all year!

What makes seeing Instant Family better? Free Jr. Frosty treats. Get the $2 Frosty Key Tag for a year’s worth of Jr. Frosty Treats. Proceeds help support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Go see @InstantFamily in theaters November 16th. pic.twitter.com/2i4OvYQN1H — Wendy’s (@Wendys) November 5, 2018

The best part? 85 percent of the money from the key tags sold, through the end of January of 2019, benefits the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

You can purchase the key tags at any participating location or can stock up online!