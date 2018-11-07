The Best Deal Ever! Drink All the Wendy’s Frostys You Want for $2

This Feb. 23, 2018 photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Pittsburgh Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The deal of the year is back once again for 2019!

Wendy’s is selling their $2 Frosty key tags which means you can get a FREE Jr. sized Frosty with any purchase all year!

 

The best part? 85 percent of the money from the key tags sold, through the end of January of 2019, benefits the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

You can purchase the key tags at any participating location or can stock up online!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Thank U, Next” Is Getting the Pop Culture Meme Treatment, and We’re Laughing Hard at These Ariana Grande- breathin Practice Safe Sipping With This New Wine Condom Shawn Mendes – “Youth” Ft. Khalid Ariana Grande is Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year James Corden & Snow Patrol Duet “What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?” During Rehearsal
Comments