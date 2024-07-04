The Best Concerts Of 2024 So Far

DUBLIN, IRELAND – APRIL 30: Olivia Rodrigo performs live at the 3 Arena on April 30, 2024 in Dublin. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for LIVE Nation)

Best concerts of 2024

Picks include Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, George Strait, SZA After attending 40 shows so far this year, Maria Sherman, The Associated Press‘ music writer, shares some of her favorite tours so far in 2024.

They include Bad Bunny’s “The Most Wanted Tour,” Olivia Rodrigo‘s spirited punky-pop show, Crystal Castles’ energetic electronica sets, and Megan Thee Stallion’s dynamic stage presence.

Other notable concerts featured George Strait’s honky-tonk performance, Sum 41’s explosive farewell tour, and The Rolling Stones’ hits spanning 60 years. Festival highlights include Governors Ball and Melbourne’s underground music scene with CLAMM’s ferocious punk performances.

What has been the best concert so far in 2024?