The Best Breakdancing Songs According to Team USA
July 23, 2024 8:52AM EDT
Breakdancing is an official sport for the 2024 Olympics.
Team USA‘s Jeffrey “Jeffro” Louis and Victor Montalvo picked the 11 best breakdancing songs. Here they are (in chronological order):
- “The Mexican“, Babe Ruth (1972)
- “It’s Just Begun“, The Jimmy Castor Bunch (1972)
- “Reggins“, The Blackbyrds (1974)
- “Cavern“, Liquid Liquid (1982)
- “Hot Potato“, Freestyle Fellowship (1993)
- “Protect Ya Neck“, Wu-Tang Clan (1993)
- “Dead Wrong“, The Notorious B.I.G. featuring Eminem (1999)
- “The Platypus Strut“, Ohmega Watts (2007)
- “Low Down“, Lil Baby (2020)
- “Tyson vs. Ali“, Benny the Butcher featuring Conway the Machine (2022)
- “Brand New“, Tyga, YG, and Lil Wayne (2023)
