The Best Breakdancing Songs According to Team USA

July 23, 2024 8:52AM EDT
PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 22: A breakdancer performs on stage during the Battle BD and Breakdance during the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad at L’Olympia on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

Breakdancing is an official sport for the 2024 Olympics.

Team USA‘s Jeffrey “Jeffro” Louis and Victor Montalvo picked the 11 best breakdancing songs. Here they are (in chronological order):

  1. The Mexican“, Babe Ruth (1972)
  2. It’s Just Begun“, The Jimmy Castor Bunch (1972)
  3. Reggins“, The Blackbyrds (1974)
  4. Cavern“, Liquid Liquid (1982)
  5. Hot Potato“, Freestyle Fellowship (1993)
  6. Protect Ya Neck“, Wu-Tang Clan (1993)
  7. Dead Wrong“, The Notorious B.I.G. featuring Eminem (1999)
  8. The Platypus Strut“, Ohmega Watts (2007)
  9. Low Down“, Lil Baby (2020)
  10. Tyson vs. Ali“, Benny the Butcher featuring Conway the Machine (2022)
  11. Brand New“, Tyga, YG, and Lil Wayne (2023)

