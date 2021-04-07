The Beefy Potato Burrito Returns to Taco Bell!
Paso Robles, CA USA - June 7, 2011: A Taco Bell drive thru sign on Niblick St in Paso Robles CA.
Taco Bell has been on a roll bringing favorites back to its menu. This time, it’s the Beefy Potato Burrito!
For a limited time, Taco Bell will have the Beefy Potato Burrito on its menu for $1.
In case you’ve never tried it, the Beefy Potato Burrito combines Taco Bell’s seasoned potato bites, beef, nacho cheese, and Creamy Chipotle sauce. You can expect to see the item on Taco Bell menus starting April 15.
What else should Taco Bell bring back?