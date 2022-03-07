“The Batman” Tops The Weekend Box Office With $128.5 Million

Robert Pattinson as The Batman seems to be living up to studio and fans’ expectations with a massive opening weekend taking in $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut. Overseas, it $120 million from 75 markets for a worldwide start of $248.5 million. At a price tag of $200 to make, the studio made its money back already. Higher ticket prices also didn’t seem to deter consumers. The world’s largest theater chain, AMC, is using the movie to experiment with variable pricing in the U.S. and charge anywhere from $1 to $1.50 more for a ticket. In second place, Uncharted earned $11 million, pushing it past $100 million at the domestic box office. Channing Tatum’s canine adventure Dog landed at No. 3 with $6 million. Spider-Man: No Way Home (with $4.4 million) and the Agatha Christie murder mystery Death On The Nile (with $2.7 million) took spots 4 and 5 on the domestic box office charts.