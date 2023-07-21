99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Barbenheimer Weekend

July 21, 2023 9:43AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Barbie movie and Oppenheimer both open in theaters. Otherwise known as “Barbenheimer”!

“Barbie” (PG-13)

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie living in the utopian Barbie Land, where different versions of Barbie and Ken live. But when she’s banished to the “real world” for being less-than-perfect, Ryan Gosling’s Ken joins her for the adventure, which soon becomes a journey of self-discovery. It also stars Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, Michael Cera as Ken’s friend Allan, and the other Barbies and Kens are played by John Cena, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, and Simu Liu, to name a few. It’s directed by Greta Gerwig. There’s also narration by Helen Mirren.

“Oppenheimer” (R)

Cillian Murphy is physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in this biographical thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It’s about the development of the atomic bomb with the Manhattan Project during World War 2. It also stars Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, and Rami Malek.

The question is which will you see FIRST?

More about:
Barbenheimer
barbie
Christopher Nolan
Cillian Murphy
Dua Lipa
Emily Blunt
Florence Pugh
Greta Gerwig
J. Robert Oppenheimer
John Cena
Josh Hartnett
Kate McKinnon
Margot Robbie
Matt Damon
movie
Oppenheimer
Rami Malek
Robert Downey Jr
Ryan Gosling
Will Ferrell

POPULAR POSTS

1

DoorDash Fires Delivery Guy Who Tip Shamed A Customer
2

Britney Spears Gets Slapped In The Face By An NBA Star's Security
3

Tom Cruise Surprises Moviegoers At Screenings Of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
4

ABC's "Golden Bachelor" Is From Indiana
5

Social Media Saved This Birthday Party When No One Showed Up

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE