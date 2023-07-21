The Barbenheimer Weekend

Source: YouTube

The Barbie movie and Oppenheimer both open in theaters. Otherwise known as “Barbenheimer”!

“Barbie” (PG-13)

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie living in the utopian Barbie Land, where different versions of Barbie and Ken live. But when she’s banished to the “real world” for being less-than-perfect, Ryan Gosling’s Ken joins her for the adventure, which soon becomes a journey of self-discovery. It also stars Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, Michael Cera as Ken’s friend Allan, and the other Barbies and Kens are played by John Cena, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, and Simu Liu, to name a few. It’s directed by Greta Gerwig. There’s also narration by Helen Mirren.

“Oppenheimer” (R)

Cillian Murphy is physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in this biographical thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It’s about the development of the atomic bomb with the Manhattan Project during World War 2. It also stars Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, and Rami Malek.

The question is which will you see FIRST?