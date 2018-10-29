The Backstory To That Bieber Burrito Pic That Enraged The Internet Is UNEXPECTED

So you know that pic of Justin Bieber eating a burrito from the side that enraged the Internet last week? It was staged, courtesy of the same guys who got Will Smith to jump into the Grand Canyon.

In a reveal video titled “We Fooled the Internet w/ Fake Justin Bieber Burrito Photo,” the guys behind the Yes Theory YouTube channel admitted that the whole thing was fake. They found someone who is a Justin Bieber look-alike..his name is Brad Sousa and he looks EXACTLY like Biebs.

They wanted to see if the photo would go viral…it did.

Like, big time.

