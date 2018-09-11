The Bachelor: The HGTV Edition We All Wish Would Happen

The Property Brothers, some of HGTV’s finest faces, have been approached 4 TIMES by the Bachelor!

We all know that Drew Scott is off the market with his adorable wife, but Jonathon Scott is still one hell of an eligible bachelor. He’s been approached no less than 4 times, yet he continues to turn it down. He is a little busy after all.

In addition to their hit HGTV shows — “Property Brothers,” “Buying & Selling,” and “Brother vs. Brother,” — the Scotts also have their first children’s book debuting next month.