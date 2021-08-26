The Baby From Nirvana’s “Nevermind” Album Cover Is Suing

The naked baby on the album cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” is now a 30-year-old man and is suing claiming it violates child pornography laws.
His name is Spencer Elden and he said his parents didn’t sign a release authorizing the use of the photos taken when Elden was four months old. He also has not been compensated. According to Newsweek, the photographer knew Elden’s father and asked if he could shoot the photos for $200. The photoshoot reportedly lasted just 15 seconds. The fish hook with the dollar bill was added later digitally.
The lawsuit names 17 defendants and seeks $150,000 from each of them or unspecified damages to be determined at trial. Among those being sued are the surviving members of Nirvana, Courtney Love who is Kurt Cobain’s widow, the photographer, the album’s art director, and the record labels that released or distributed the album.
“Nevermind” has sold more than 30 million copies in 30 years.