The Avengers Assembled to Defend Chris Pratt and Here’s Why

Oct 21, 2020 @ 7:00am
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Actor Chris Pratt as seen at Disney/Pixar's ONWARD Global Press Conference at SLS Hotel on February 14, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

You never know what’s going to happen on Twitter. This week a random “Which Chris is the worst in Hollywood” challenge started being circulated around with Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt. In a overwhelming response, Chris Pratt was voted the one everyone would get rid of first because of his more Conservative beliefs.

The Avengers quickly assembled to defend their costar.

 

