The American Red Cross Is Offering A Chance To Go To That Really Big Football Game

Jan 20, 2022 @ 1:09pm

In response to a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross is offering people who donate blood during January the chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl!! The package includes tickets to the game, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations and $500 gift card for expenses.

Last week, the organization warned of the blood crisis – citing the 62% drop in college and high school blood drives due to the COVID-19 pandemic as two contributing factors. Other reasons for the blood shortage were ongoing blood drive cancellations because of illness, staffing limitations and weather-related closures.

In response to the crisis, the Red Cross teamed up with the NFL to create the promotion which also includes entry to the official NFL Tailgate and tickets to the Super Bowl Experience. There is also a shot to win an at-home Super Bowl experience, which includes a short-throw laser projector, speakers and a $500 gift card.

