The Afflecks Throw Big Wedding Celebration

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” officially in a small Las Vegas wedding in July, but threw a lavish celebration in Georgia over the weekend. They said their vows again with JLo’s twins Max and Emme, 14, and Ben’s kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, all playing a part in the wedding ceremony.

See Jennifer Lopez's extravagant wedding dress from second Ben Affleck ceremony https://t.co/Ft5OjxYPeH pic.twitter.com/qCuMBcH5js — Page Six (@PageSix) August 21, 2022

The guest list included Affleck friends like Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes among others. Life coach, motivational speaker, and podcast host Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony. They capped it off with fireworks, but did have a snafu when Ben’s mom fell off a dock and cut her leg. They ended up calling an ambulance.

Ben’s brother Casey had to miss the wedding, but posted a sweet message welcoming Jen to the family on Instagram saying:

“Good things are worth waiting for,” “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.” “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!! ❤️.”

“A gem!” Casey Affleck praised sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez despite missing her and Ben Affleck’s Georgia wedding. https://t.co/5C1YncQDZI — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 22, 2022

