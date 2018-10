Hold up! An 84-year-old has been playing Big Bird???? Yep…since the show STARTED IN 1969!!!! Woah! And now Caroll Spinney says it’s too physically taxing to continue playing the beloved character (and Oscar the Grouch!)

He announced he’s retiring and other puppeteers on the show will assume the rolls, so no worries. Big Bird and Oscar are staying put!

Well done, Mr. Spinney…well done!

