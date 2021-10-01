The 2022 Halftime Show Was Announced

Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will all be a part of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13th of 2022. It’s the first time the City Of Angels plays host to the Super Bowl in nearly 30 years so they are going big with Dre, Snoop and Kendrick all L.A. natives.
43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums, 5 epic hitmakers and 1 stage for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show. 🎤🤘@nfl @rocnation @nbcsports @drdre @eminem @snoopdogg @maryjblige @kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/C3bh8TdX3a
— Pepsi (@pepsi) September 30, 2021
“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement yesterday. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”
