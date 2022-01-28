The 2022 GE Appliances mini & Marathon Course is HERE!

Race day is Saturday, April 30! Here are the details on the course for the 2022 GE Appliances miniMarathon & Marathon.
This year’s unique course is a combination of old and new. It will take runners through historic sites and neighborhoods in Louisville and across the Big Four Bridge into Indiana.
All race participants will get to experience the sights of beautiful downtown Louisville, the historic Old Louisville neighborhood, Churchill Downs, and parts of the scenic Olmsted Park System, among other attractions as they run.
For a bigger view and to download, click HERE.
Use the Code COURSE2022 for 10% off your registration now through Friday, February 4th.