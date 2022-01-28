      Weather Alert

The 2022 GE Appliances mini & Marathon Course is HERE!

Jan 28, 2022 @ 11:09am

Race day is Saturday, April 30! Here are the details on the course for the 2022 GE Appliances miniMarathon & Marathon.

This year’s unique course is a combination of old and new. It will take runners through historic sites and neighborhoods in Louisville and across the Big Four Bridge into Indiana.

All race participants will get to experience the sights of beautiful downtown Louisville, the historic Old Louisville neighborhood, Churchill Downs, and parts of the scenic Olmsted Park System, among other attractions as they run.

  • Both GE Appliances miniMarathon & Marathon runners will start on Preston and Main Street traveling west, work their way through many of Louisville’s historic neighborhoods, and then run a lap inside historic Churchill Downs before returning through downtown Louisville.
  • miniMarathoners will continue to the Official Finish Line at Lynn Family Stadium.
  • Marathoners will split off head across the Big Four Bridge to run along the scenic Ohio River Greenway on an out and back course before returning to the finish at Lynn Family Stadium.

