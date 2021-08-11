The 2021 MTV VMA Nominations

The nominations for the 2021 MTV VMA’s are out. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are leading the nominations. Justin has 7 noms including nominations for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Megan has 6 noms including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Drake, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Billie Eilish, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo all have 5 nominations.
Voting is officially open so fans can go and vote at vote.vma.com. Fans can vote multiple times per day. The show is Sunday September 12th in New York at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
In the category of Video of the Year, the nominees are:
Who do you think will win?