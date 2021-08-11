      Weather Alert

The 2021 MTV VMA Nominations

Aug 11, 2021 @ 3:51pm

The nominations for the 2021 MTV VMA’s are out. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are leading the nominations. Justin has 7 noms including nominations for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Megan has 6 noms including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Drake, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Billie Eilish, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo all have 5 nominations.

Voting is officially open so fans can go and vote at vote.vma.com. Fans can vote multiple times per day. The show is Sunday September 12th in New York at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

In the category of Video of the Year, the nominees are:

  • Cardi B & Megan for WAP,
  • DJ Khaled & Drake-Popstar,
  • Doja Cat & SZA – Kiss Me More,
  • Ed Sheeran-Bad Habits,
  • Lil Nas X -Montero.

 

Who do you think will win?

TAGS
Billie Eilish BTS doja cat Drake Giveon Justin Bieber lil nas x megan thee stallion MTV Olivia Rodrigo Video Music Video Music Awards
