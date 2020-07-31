The 2020 Video Music Awards Nominations Have Been Announced
Nominations for MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards were announced yesterday, with Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga leading the pack at 9 nods each.
Billie Eilish and The Weeknd came in right behind them, earning six nominations each. Taylor Swift had five nods, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Justin Bieber had four each.
This is the second year in a row that Ariana Grande has topped the list of most nominations, earning nods this year in categories including Video of the Year and Song of the Year for “Rain on Me,” her collaboration with Lady Gaga.
Oh, and we should highlight Louisville’s Jack Harlow, who was nominated for Push Best New Artist!
The VMAs will take place live from Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on Sunday, August 30th at 8 p.m. ET with permission from New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo. The event will have a limited or no audience.
Winners will be announced via voice Tweets for the first time, with other firsts including two new categories: “Best Music Video From Home” and “Best Quarantine Performance.”