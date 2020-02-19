The 2020 Pegasus Pins Have Arrived
The first shipment of 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pins is here!
The pins arrived at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street Wednesday morning. It’s the first place you can purchase a 2020 Pegasus Pin beginning today. Heaven Hill Distillery has also produced a special Evan Williams Single Barrel Limited Edition Kentucky Derby Festival bourbon bottle to commemorate the 48th edition of the collectible pins. The bottle features a Gold Pegasus Pin sealed in emerald green wax on the neck of each bottle and a 2020 Pegasus Pin.
Starting March 2, the pins will be available at 1,000 retail locations and will sell for $6 each ($7 at the entrance to events). Pins will be sold in grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other retail outlets around Kentuckiana from Elizabethtown to Louisville and in Southern Indiana, as well as online at PegasusPins.com. Festival Fun Packs with 5 Pegasus Pins also return this year for only $25. Children 6 and under are not required to have a Pegasus Pin for admission to Festival events.
The Festival will give away 10 Grand Prizes over the course of eight weeks and any 2020 Pegasus Pin can win. The prizes will be given away on Fridays beginning Friday, March 13, through Friday, May 1. This year’s Weekly Grand Prizes include an Evan Williams Bourbon Experience Speakeasy Bourbon Party, $2,500 Main Event Entertainment Gift Card, $2,500 Great Clips package with haircuts for a year and a travel package, $2,500 AAA Vacation Package, $2,500 Commonwealth Credit Union Visa Gift Card, $2,500 Cox’s Smoker’s Outlet and Spirit Shoppe The Cox’s and Maker’s Mark Bourbon Experience, $2,500 Meijer Shopping Spree, $2,500 Papa John’s Gift Card for FREE pizza for a year, $2,500 Kroger Fuel Card, and $2,500 Kroger Grocery Card. The drawings will be broadcast on WAVE 3 News.
Those who find and register a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin also have a chance to win the 2020 Honda CR-V Grand Prize to be given away Friday, May 8 on WAVE 3 News. With more than 12,000 of these pins in circulation, the odds of finding a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin are approximately 1 in 20.