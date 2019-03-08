The 2019 KDF Race Medal Has Been Released

The Big Slugger Bat is on this year’s medal!

Running the miniMarathon or the Marathon this year? You’ll get a piece of hardware you helped design for finishing! Derby Festival Officials unveiled the 2019 race medal Friday morning at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. The medal features the museum and “The Big Bat” – while the medal ribbon highlights names of landmarks seen along the course.

Ben & Kelly will be your emcees for the start set for Saturday, April 27. It will mark the 46th year for the miniMarathon and 18th year for the Marathon. Both races will start simultaneously at 7:30 am on Main Street near Slugger Field and will finish at Preston and Witherspoon streets. Registration is open online at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.