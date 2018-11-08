The 2018 Word of the Year is THIS…

This one is a doozy. Collins Dictionary just announced the first Word of the Year for 2018. They went with “single-use”.

The definition is “made to be used only once,” and it’s come up a lot in discussions about how we’re destroying the environment.

Things like Keurig cups and Styrofoam containers are single-use . . . but the term got the most play earlier this year when cities, states, and businesses started banning plastic straws.

Some of their runners-up this year were #MeToo . . . gaslight . . . whitewash . . . and floss (as in the dancE).