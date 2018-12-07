The 2018 “Most Tweeted” Lists Have Arrived! Who’s on Multiple Lists?

The year is wrapping up and so is everyone’s 2018 Tweet game. With that being said, the 2018 “Most Tweeted” lists have arrived!
Based off the year-end data released by Twitter, South Korean boy band BTS is the most tweeted about ‘celeb’ and ‘musician’ in the US, for 2017 and 2018 now!! What the bleep?!?! What about Taylor Swift? Ariana Grande? Drake? Cardi B? We’re confused too.
Here are all of the lists!
Most Tweeted about musicians
- BTS
- Kanye West
- Drake
- EXO
- Ariana Grande
- Cardi B
- Beyonce
- Jimin Park
- Nicki Minaj
- Rihanna
Most Tweeted about celebrities
- BTS
- LeBron James
- Kanye West
- Drake
- EXO
- Ariana Grande
- Cardi B
- Beyonce
- Jimin Park
- Nicki Minaj
Most Tweeted about TV shows
- Saturday Night Live
- Roseanne
- Grey’s Anatomy
- The Walking Dead
- Big Brother
- The Voice
- Live PD
- Supernatural
- Game of Thrones
- Riverdale
Most Tweeted about streaming shows
- 13 Reasons Why
- Stranger Things
- Black Mirror
- Queer Eye
- The Handmaid’s Tale
Most Tweeted about movies
- Black Panther
- The Avengers: Infinity War
- The Incredibles 2
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Deadpool 2
- Love, Simon
- A Wrinkle In Time
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Shape of Water
Most Tweeted about movements
- March For Our Lives
- NFL Protests
- Students Stand Up
- Me Too
- Black Lives Matter