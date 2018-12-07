The 2018 “Most Tweeted” Lists Have Arrived! Who’s on Multiple Lists?

The year is wrapping up and so is everyone’s 2018 Tweet game. With that being said, the 2018 “Most Tweeted” lists have arrived!

Based off the year-end data released by Twitter, South Korean boy band BTS is the most tweeted about ‘celeb’ and ‘musician’ in the US, for 2017 and 2018 now!! What the bleep?!?! What about Taylor Swift? Ariana Grande? Drake? Cardi B? We’re confused too.

Here are all of the lists!

Most Tweeted about musicians

BTS Kanye West Drake EXO Ariana Grande Cardi B Beyonce Jimin Park Nicki Minaj Rihanna

Most Tweeted about celebrities

BTS LeBron James Kanye West Drake EXO Ariana Grande Cardi B Beyonce Jimin Park Nicki Minaj

Most Tweeted about TV shows

Saturday Night Live Roseanne Grey’s Anatomy The Walking Dead Big Brother The Voice Live PD Supernatural Game of Thrones Riverdale

Most Tweeted about streaming shows

13 Reasons Why Stranger Things Black Mirror Queer Eye The Handmaid’s Tale

Most Tweeted about movies

Black Panther The Avengers: Infinity War The Incredibles 2 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Deadpool 2 Love, Simon A Wrinkle In Time Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Crazy Rich Asians The Shape of Water

Most Tweeted about movements