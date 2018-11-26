The 1975 Cover Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”: Watch

OMG! I LOVE THIS!

The 1975 had some fun in the BBC Live Lounge as they paid tribute to Ariana Grande.

The group performed a cover version of Ari’s thank u, next. 

 

When introducing the song, Matty Healy said Grande has “become the main protagonist—is that the right word?—in most people’s lives. The person I see spoken about most. And somebody I’ve started to really care about for some reason.”

Healy continued, “She’s had a right old tough time and I like her a lot. I think she’s cool. And she’s got a great voice. And I don’t. So I’m gonna sing one of her songs.”

What a beautiful tribute to her.

