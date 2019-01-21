The 10 Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes to Live By

Today we celebrate the life of one of the greatest Americans to ever walk the earth, Martin Luther King Jr. Here are 10 of his most inspiring quotes to live by.

By the age of 39, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had given over 2,500 speeches. He was the face of the civil rights movement in the 60’s and helped secure basic rights for African Americans. To an audience of over 250,000 people, Martin Luther King delivered his most poignant of speeches. The “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington DC.

Pore over his speeches and you will find an absolute treasure trove of inspiring words and phrases to live and love by. Here are 10 of his greatest quotes as reported by Twitter as being his most tweeted quotes.

“The time is always right to do what is right.”

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

“Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a constant attitude.”

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?”

“Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”