The 10 Biggest Movies Of The Year At The Global Box Office – Ranked

Which movies were a global success at the box office? Here’s a look at 2022’s top ten biggest movies of the year at the global box office.

10. Moon Man ($460.2 million)

9. Avatar: The Way of Water ($609.7 million), but this could change as it’s projected the movie will double the current amount in the next month, which could move it to number two for the year.

8. Watergate Bridge ($626.5 million)

7. Thor: Love and Thunder (??$761 million)

6. The Batman ($770.8 million)

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($790 million)

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939.4 million)

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955.8 million)

2. Jurassic World: Dominion ($1.001billon)

1. Top Gun: Maverick ($1.489 billion)

Which top ten movie was your favorite?