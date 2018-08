Lil Wayne performs "I'm The One" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Big oops when someone at the American Music Awards screwed up and sent Little Big Town’s FOUR awards to rapper Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne Gets American Music Awards for Country Hits, Sorry Little Big Town https://t.co/1h5UpPIlVS — TMZ (@TMZ) August 2, 2018

Wayne did receive the one AMA trophy he actually won — Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song for “I’m the One” — but Little Big Town did NOT receive theirs. Lil Wayne still has them according to TMZ, because he has no idea who to contact to get them to LBT.

