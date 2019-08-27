That Time Harry Styles Bit Off The End Of His Tongue…And The Future Of One D
In Harry Styles cover story for Rolling Stone, he talks about his second solo album that’s on its way, sharing what fans can expect from the music and the inspiration behind the new songs. Styles also opens up about how doing mushrooms became a part of his creative process.
Styles says he is new album will be “all about having sex and feeling sad.”
He also explains doing a lot of mushrooms at Shangri-La studios in Malibu, California, where he recorded some of his upcoming album. Styles said, “Did a lot of mushrooms in here. We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine. We’d just turn the speakers into the yard. We were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.”
The future of One Direction if up in the air. He said, “I don’t know. I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way. If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.’ But until that time, I feel like I’m really enjoying making music and experimenting. I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again. Because I also think if we went back to doing things the same way, it wouldn’t be the same, anyway.”
