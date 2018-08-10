That Time Drake’s Tour Bus Got Towed

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Drake attends "The Carter Effect" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Well THIS could be awkward.

Drake’s upcoming tour with Migos might be the hottest draw of the summer, but if Drizzy wants to make the next show … he might need to rework his transportation situation.

His tour bus was towed away from a hotel parking lot in Kansas City, MO around 3 AM Thursday. No idea why, and it’s just a rental. Not his main way to get around.

Sources checked with Kansas City law enforcement and there are no citations or arrests connected to the bus — but it’s possible it could be a repossession. In Missouri, repo companies don’t have to notify cops.

