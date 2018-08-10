That Time Drake’s Tour Bus Got Towed
By Kelly K
|
Aug 10, 2018 @ 10:16 AM
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Drake attends "The Carter Effect" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Well THIS could be awkward.

 

Drake’s upcoming tour with Migos might be the hottest draw of the summer, but if Drizzy wants to make the next show … he might need to rework his transportation situation.

His tour bus was towed away from a hotel parking lot in Kansas City, MO around 3 AM Thursday. No idea why, and it’s just a rental. Not his main way to get around.

Sources checked with Kansas City law enforcement and there are no citations or arrests connected to the bus — but it’s possible it could be a repossession. In Missouri, repo companies don’t have to notify cops.

 

FULL STORY

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

2018 MTV VMA Performers Include Ariana, Post Malone and More ‘God’s Plan’ The New Game Show? Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Is Getting Married Carrie Underwood Has A Big Reason For Delaying Her Tour Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Is Slacking With Child Support Charlie Sheen Now Says He Wasn’t ‘Winning’
Comments