That Time Christina Aguilera Tried To Sing With A Bar Band…And Was DENIED

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Christina Aguilera attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Well this is awkwarddddd.

So New Orleans bandleader Claude Bryant wasx recently approached by a woman who wanted to hop up on stage and sing with the band. Claude kindly told her “no.” See…here’s why.  Claude is of an advanced age…and had no idea who she was CHRISTINA AGUILERA.

He did try to throw her a bone and suggested that she dance for him instead. “I was like, ‘No, I just want to sing a song with you!’ ” Aguilera said. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll just save it for tomorrow then. It’s alright. It’s all good.’ He was like, ‘Don’t hurt yourself.’ I was like, ‘Okay, you’re not feeling me, it’s okay. I’m just going to be on my little merry way. Find somewhere else to go!’ ”

The supremely awkward moment between Aguilera and Bryant was also captured on video by an onlooker, all seeming to play out exactly as Aguilera described.

I didn’t recognize her,” he told WGNO-TV. “She had a cap over her head and over her eyes. She was in a jersey. She didn’t introduce herself to me, but she had very soft hands and that got my attention. I asked her if she wanted to dance and she said that she wanted to sing. I started playing the beginning riff of the song, ‘No, No, No,’ by Bob Marley, but then her bodyguard picked her up off the stage, and she left.” He added,  “Come back Christina. You can sing anything you want with us!”

 

