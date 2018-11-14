That Time Christina Aguilera Tried To Sing With A Bar Band…And Was DENIED

Well this is awkwarddddd.

So New Orleans bandleader Claude Bryant wasx recently approached by a woman who wanted to hop up on stage and sing with the band. Claude kindly told her “no.” See…here’s why. Claude is of an advanced age…and had no idea who she was CHRISTINA AGUILERA.

He did try to throw her a bone and suggested that she dance for him instead. “I was like, ‘No, I just want to sing a song with you!’ ” Aguilera said. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll just save it for tomorrow then. It’s alright. It’s all good.’ He was like, ‘Don’t hurt yourself.’ I was like, ‘Okay, you’re not feeling me, it’s okay. I’m just going to be on my little merry way. Find somewhere else to go!’ ”

The supremely awkward moment between Aguilera and Bryant was also captured on video by an onlooker, all seeming to play out exactly as Aguilera described.

My wife is in New Orleans and last night at the bar she was at, comes in @xtina!!! She asked the house band if she can sing a tune and… Nope! As if she was denied?! That would have been so cool to see her sing. More to the story Christina? pic.twitter.com/NoWTwkYfyL — drMediaPro (@drMediaPro) November 9, 2018

“I didn’t recognize her,” he told WGNO-TV. “She had a cap over her head and over her eyes. She was in a jersey. She didn’t introduce herself to me, but she had very soft hands and that got my attention. I asked her if she wanted to dance and she said that she wanted to sing. I started playing the beginning riff of the song, ‘No, No, No,’ by Bob Marley, but then her bodyguard picked her up off the stage, and she left.” He added, “Come back Christina. You can sing anything you want with us!”

