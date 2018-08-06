That Time Britney Spears Forgot Where She Was

That time Britney Spears totally forgot where she was and had to ask a backup dancer? That happened over the weekend.

She was performing at Brighton Pride in the U.K. kicking off her tour there. Of course video showed up Twitter, and fans loved it.

Sidebar…she also told Entertainment Tonight a few weeks ago during an interview she’d be down with a Mickey Mouse Club reunion!

