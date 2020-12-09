That Time Amanda Seyfried Turned Down “Guardians Of the Galaxy” Because She Thought It Would Bomb
Amanda Seyfried is sharing she turned down the role of Gamora (which went to Zoe Saldana). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, she explained why she passed. The reason? “I didn’t want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed,” “I said, ‘Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?’ Which is clearly – I was very wrong.”
She went on to explain that Hollywood doesn’t forgive you if you are a part of a movie that tanks at the box office, and thought she was making a safe move.
Oopsies. #RAGRETS
